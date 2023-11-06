Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Shark’s Upright Vacuum Cleaner has plummeted by 40% on Amazon

Alec Evans By Alec Evans

If you want pet hair and high prices to be things of the past, then there’s a great Amazon deal for you on a good quality Shark vacuum.

The Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner NZ801UKT is a corded but lightweight (6.5kg) vacuum cleaner from one of the best non-Dyson brands in the market.

Buy it through Amazon at the moment and you’ll be saving over £120 on an incredibly effective model with a recommended retail price of £299.99, meaning that it is now going for only £179, a 40% saving on the RRP.

Save 40% on Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner

The Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner [NZ801UKT] is 40% off with Amazon, going for £179 instead of its RRP of £299.99

This vaccum cleaner is a pet hair remover extraordinaire, with a brush effect, anti-hair wrap technology and special designated pet tool to tackle the most stubborn hair your furry friends have to offer.

It’s designed for use on hard floors, carpets and cars, and other additions include upholstery and duster crevice tools, a floorhead to glide across each and every surface and even LED headlights to illuminate the hidden dust.

Our reviewer was very impressed, giving it a 4.5/5 score in his review, based on the strength of its cleaning power, its lack of tangling hair and its flexibility making it a great product, whether on offer or not.

While those who prefer cordless models may be put off by its need for mains electricity to operate (and our review found it to be not that nimble), it’s anything but restricted. It has a long eight metre cord and a lift-away mode that positions the main part of the vacuum where you need it for the best effect. Filters are washable and no assembly is required.

So if this November is proving a difficult month for muddy pet fur in your house or car, this great Shark vaccum cleaner saving will be one to seriously consider. An ideal gift for the pet owner in your life, but with a five year guarantee, much like your pets themselves, this is a product that won’t just be for Christmas.

