Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Shark’s powerful Anti Hair Wrap Vacuum is going cheap in the January Sales

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

One of the most potent vacuum cleaners on the market, the Shark Anti Hair Wrap NZ690UK, is going incredibly cheap right now.

Head over to Shark’s UK website right now – or just click that deal link below – and you’ll find the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Vacuum (NZ690UKTDB) selling for £149.99.

That represents a massive saving of £100 on the £249.99 RRP. You’ll get free next day delivery with that, too, and there’s a five-year guarantee as standard.

Save £100 on the Shark NZ690UK

Save £100 on the Shark NZ690UK

The Shark Anti Hair Wrap NZ690UK vacuum cleaner has had its price slashed by £100, making it even more of a bargain.

  • Shark
  • Save £100
  • Now £149.99
View Deal

We rate the Shark Anti Hair Wrap NZ690UKTDB very highly, to the tune of a 4-star review. While it uses a slightly older upright design, we found it to be “a well-priced vacuum cleaner with top cleaning ability”. Needless to say, with £100 knocked off it moves from ‘well-priced’ to ‘total bargain’ status.

The Shark Anti Hair Wrap NZ690UK is a powerful cleaner, managing a potent 238AW in our testing. It also ships with two excellent accessories – a crevice tool and a multi-surface tool – while the titular Anti Hair Wrap head prevents hair from getting caught around the brush bar in regular cleaning.

It’s perfect for those with pets and for people with long hair. An anti-allergen seal also captures 99.9% of dust & allergens.

The Shark Anti Hair Wrap NZ690UK also features a neat hybrid set-up, where you can lift the core of the vacuum away from its housing for cleaning stairs and high areas.

You might like…

Best iPhone Deals for January 2024: Contract and SIM-free bargains

Best iPhone Deals for January 2024: Contract and SIM-free bargains

Thomas Deehan 10 mins ago
Sky Glass introductory offer is perfect for binge-watchers

Sky Glass introductory offer is perfect for binge-watchers

Jon Mundy 39 mins ago
The Xbox Series X Drinks Cooler just fell to a mouthwatering price

The Xbox Series X Drinks Cooler just fell to a mouthwatering price

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
The epic Ninja Foodi Air Fryer deal is back in stock

The epic Ninja Foodi Air Fryer deal is back in stock

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
You won’t find a cheaper pair of Bang and Olufsen headphones than these

You won’t find a cheaper pair of Bang and Olufsen headphones than these

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Need a high-end upgrade? The iPhone 13 Pro Max is now massively discounted

Need a high-end upgrade? The iPhone 13 Pro Max is now massively discounted

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words