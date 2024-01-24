Shark’s powerful Anti Hair Wrap Vacuum is going cheap in the January Sales

One of the most potent vacuum cleaners on the market, the Shark Anti Hair Wrap NZ690UK, is going incredibly cheap right now.

Head over to Shark’s UK website right now – or just click that deal link below – and you’ll find the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Vacuum (NZ690UKTDB) selling for £149.99.

That represents a massive saving of £100 on the £249.99 RRP. You’ll get free next day delivery with that, too, and there’s a five-year guarantee as standard.

We rate the Shark Anti Hair Wrap NZ690UKTDB very highly, to the tune of a 4-star review. While it uses a slightly older upright design, we found it to be “a well-priced vacuum cleaner with top cleaning ability”. Needless to say, with £100 knocked off it moves from ‘well-priced’ to ‘total bargain’ status.

The Shark Anti Hair Wrap NZ690UK is a powerful cleaner, managing a potent 238AW in our testing. It also ships with two excellent accessories – a crevice tool and a multi-surface tool – while the titular Anti Hair Wrap head prevents hair from getting caught around the brush bar in regular cleaning.

It’s perfect for those with pets and for people with long hair. An anti-allergen seal also captures 99.9% of dust & allergens.

The Shark Anti Hair Wrap NZ690UK also features a neat hybrid set-up, where you can lift the core of the vacuum away from its housing for cleaning stairs and high areas.