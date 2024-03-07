Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Shark’s new cordless vacuum is already massively discounted

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

If you’re looking for a new cordless vacuum that’s powerful and lightweight, but you don’t want to spend more than £200 then this deal on the top-rated Shark vacuum is not one to be missed.

The Shark Detect Pro cordless vacuum is currently just £199 on Amazon, saving almost 50% off the £349.99 RRP. 

The top-rated Shark Detect Pro cordless vacuum for just £199 on Amazon, saving almost 50% off the RRP.

Weighing just 2.78kg, the Shark Detect Pro is an incredibly lightweight and versatile cordless vacuum cleaner that can be easily lifted and carried around the house for hassle-free cleaning. 

Don’t let its lightness fool you as the Detect Pro boasts impressively powerful suction and four deep-cleaning technologies that detect and react to hidden dirt automatically. These technologies include DirtDetect to boost power on hidden dirt, EdgeDetect to double suction on edges, FloorDetect to adapt to different floor types and LightDetect to illuminate dark areas. 

Its large QuadClean multi-surface brush roll removes hefty debris, embedded hair and general dust and dirt with minimal hassle. The QuadClean’s included Anti Hair Wrap removes hair from the brush-roll while cleaning, preventing the dreaded task of cutting out tangled hair. 

Not only is the Shark Detect Pro a powerful cordless vacuum, it’s also versatile and can be easily transformed into a handheld vacuum to tackle furniture, stairs and even the car. 

Boasting up to 60-minutes of run-time, the Shark Detect Pro easily lasts long enough for you to clean your entire home. Plus you can avoid running out halfway through vacuuming, thanks to the handy LED display that shows you the battery status.

You can also buy this risk free, as Shark offers a five year guarantee once you register your new device.

Although we haven’t reviewed this particular Shark model, the Shark Detect Pro currently has a 4.5-star customer rating, based on over 160 Amazon reviews. Those who bought the appliance appreciated the quality of the vacuum, how easy it is to assemble and use, and its excellent suction power. 

If you want a lightweight, cordless vacuum that doubles up as a nifty handheld model for under £200 then this deal on the Shark Detect Pro is not one to be missed.

