Shark’s cordless vacuum just got the Prime Big Deal Days treatment

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re in the market for a new cordless vacuum, you’re in luck. The Shark IZ300UKT stick vacuum cleaner has plummeted to just £229.99 on Amazon.

This offer is part of the retailer’s Prime Big Day Deals sale, meaning it’s exclusive to Prime members. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t still take advantage of it by signing up now. Amazon even offers a 30-day free trial to Prime so you can try out the service without any of the commitment. 

Once you’re subscribed you can pick up this Shark cordless stick vacuum for just £229.99 down from £379.99. That’s a 39% discount compared to its typical RRP and one of the lowest prices we’ve seen for this vacuum since it launched two years ago. 

The Shark IZ300T is a lightweight stick vacuum cleaner with a Flexology wand that bends to clean those hard-to-reach places, such as underneath furniture and the small nooks and crannies of your home. 

This particular model comes with a motorised pet tool to deal with animal hair, along with crevice and mult-surface tools. There’s also anti-hair wrap technology to remove hair from the brush roll as you clean, while DuoClean and PowerFins suck up any hair or debris from hard floors. 

The vacuum has a 60-minute run time and, once you’re done, the vacuum folds down small for easy storage.

Shark IZ300UKT Keepa

As you can see from the graph above from price tracking extension Keepa, this is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen the Shark IZ300UKT fall on Amazon and the cheapest the vacuum cleaner has been this year. 

Visit Amazon now to save 39% on the Shark IZ300UKT and get the cordless stick vacuum cleaner for as low as £229.99. That’s £150 off the £379.99 RRP. 

