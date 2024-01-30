Shark’s all-in-one cordless vacuum just hit a bargain price

You can currently save a slick 33% on the Shark Stratos cordless vacuum on Amazon, making this an unmissable bargain.

The Shark Stratos IZ400UKTSB is currently just £299.99 on Amazon, down from its usual £449.99, making that an incredible saving of £150.

Shark has built a good reputation for its high quality and powerful vacuum cleaners, and this Stratos model is no exception.

Save 33% on the top-rated Shark Stratos Cordless Vacuum Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner (IZ400UK) is currently down from £449.99 to just £299.99 on Amazon. Amazon

Was £449.99

Now £299.99 View Deal

Pet owners can rejoice, thanks to its anti-odour technology which protects against bad odours inside the vacuum and guards against dust cup odours that are usually caused by pet hair. The vacuum also has Anti-Hair Wrap Plus, which automatically removes hair from the brush-roll as you clean, saving you from the tenuous (and usually pretty gross) task.

The Clean Sense IQ feature senses dirt and adjusts cleaning power automatically, picking up 50% more dirt in one clean. The Stratos’ floorhead has two motorised brush-rolls in one, meaning you can expect a seamless glide from carpets to hard floors.

Need to do a full house clean quickly? The battery allows for an up to 60-minute run-time and extra batteries can be purchased to ensure you always have a fully charged battery ready to get you through a clean.

This particular model can also be used in handheld mode, perfect for smaller spaces and stairs, and comes with four car-dedicated accessories to make both your home and car spotless.

While we haven’t rated this specific model, many other Shark cordless vacuum cleaners have received 5-star ratings from us. Don’t just take our word for it though, as the Stratos also has an average 4.6-star rating on Amazon from over 1,200 customer reviews.

Whether you’ve been thinking about a vacuum cleaner upgrade for a while, or simply want to cut your cleaning time down, this Shark Stratos deal is not one to miss. Down to just £299.99 and boasting an average 4.6-star rating on Amazon, the Shark Stratos could make your life that much easier.