Save over 20% on the 5-star Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones

If you’ve had your eye on the Sony WH-1000XM5 for a while, you’re in luck. The five-star headphones have plummeted to just £302 on Amazon. That’s a 21% saving compared to their usual price.

Run to Amazon today to get the WH-1000XM5 for just £302 instead of £380

The WH-1000XM5 are Sony’s latest pair of flagship over-ears, having launched in 2022.

These headphones combine Sony’s new Integrated Processor V1 with the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1 to offer improved noise cancellation over their already impressive predecessor.

Features like Adaptive Sound Control automatically adjust the settings based on your surroundings, while Speak-to-Chat detects when you’re having a conversation and pauses the music so you can hear the other person clearly.

Four microphones and an AI-based noise algorithm reduce wind noise and keep your voice crisp during calls, while Bluetooth Multipoint makes jumping between two devices seamless.

On top of this, the WH-1000XM5 have a lengthy 30-hour battery to keep the tunes flowing even on long-haul flights.

TV and audio editor Kob Monney awarded the XM5 a perfect five stars, praising their comfort, rich audio performance and clean and natural noise cancellation.

“Sony’s WH-1000XM5 improve over their predecessors in small ways that add up. The new design assists noise-cancelling performance, but it also means the headphones are no longer foldable; the ANC makes all types of environments spookily quiet, while the audio has received incremental gains for a better sound. Overall, the 1000XM5 are another superb all-round set of wireless headphones from Sony”.

