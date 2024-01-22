Save more than 10% with this can’t-miss Apple Watch Series 9 deal

Deals on Apple devices are far from ten a penny so this corker of an offer on its latest and greatest smartwatch should not be missed.

This excellent saving comes courtesy of Currys and sees the Apple Watch Series 9 reduced down from £398 to just £349. That’s a solid £50 off one of Apple’s top smartwatch picks.

You can absolutely find cheaper smartwatches out there but if you’re locked into the Apple ecosystem and are looking for a more premium option than a cheaper SE model or something slightly less new, this is the best way right now to get a flagship Apple Watch Series 9 for cheaper.

It’s an offer that sees Curry pip rival retailers on price, even if it isn’t by much. You’ll typically find this model of Apple Watch for £349 on Amazon, meaning Currys has cunningly beaten its price by just £1. But, that makes it the cheapest you can find the Apple Watch Series 9 right now.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is worth your consideration for many reasons, chief among them being that it received a top-tier 4.5-star rating from our team here at Trusted Reviews. It retains many of the useful and user-friendly features of generations past but adds even more accurate tracking, boosted Siri performance and a much brighter screen. You’ll even find that some models are made from recycled aluminium too. Double Tap is a delightful new feature that allows gesture control with your finger and thumb as well. There are, of course, cheaper options in the form of older models or the Watch SE and, at the other end of the scale, you can shell out more for the Ultra. However, for the best all-round Apple smartwatch, the Watch Series 9 is the current top pick.

You can get all of those excellent smartwatch features for just £348 right now, with this £50 discount on the Apple Watch Series 9. It’s a rare discount on an impressive Apple all-rounder so it’s one you shouldn’t pass up if an Apple Watch has been on your radar.