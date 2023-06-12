Save almost £100 on the 5-star Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds

If you’re in need of a new pair of earbuds, look no further than this incredible deal on the Sony WF-1000XM4. The 5-star Sony earbuds have plummeted to just £155 on Amazon.

That’s a 38% saving on their £250 RRP, saving you a good £95 on Sony’s ever-popular premium in-ears when you shop on Amazon today. If you have a Prime account, you can get your hands on them even sooner with free Premium delivery.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 are Sony’s current flagship wireless earbuds combining brilliant sound quality with an array of features, including noise cancelling.

The earbuds have a compact design – even more so than the XM3 for those considering an upgrade – with an ergonomic shape designed to fit the contours of the ear.

The earbuds are fitted with polyurethane noise isolation ear-tips which help dissipate noise even before factoring in the ANC which we found stifled sound with more skill than the XM4’s predecessors. Adaptive Sound Control adapts noise cancellation based on the places you frequently visit and you can enable the feature and experiment with the EQ in the Sony Headphone app.

There’s an Ambient Mode to allow sound in when you need more situational awareness, along with a Quick Attention Mode to turn the volume down when needed and Speak to Chat, which cuts the music completely when you stop to chat.

When it comes to sound quality, the WF-1000XM4 offer a musical, natural and balanced presentation with a versatile approach capable of relaying any musical genre you fancy hearing.

The headphones have a 12-hour battery life with ANC off (6 to 8 with ANC on) with a total of 36 hours in the case.

TV & audio editor Kob Monney gave the WF-1000XM4 an impressive five stars, praising the earbuds’ rich sound, excellent noise cancellation and comprehensive feature set.

“Sony find more improvements with their premium true wireless in the WF-1000XM4”, wrote Kob. “It’s better in terms of and comfort; the feature set is extensive, the noise cancellation is impressive, and they sound fantastic”.

This is the cheapest we’ve seen the Sony WF-1000XM4 fall to on Amazon since their launch in 2021, making this the perfect opportunity to nab the 5-star earbuds.

