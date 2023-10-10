Save a whopping £450 on the Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED gaming monitor

The Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED is a supersized gaming monitor with a jaw-dropping 49-inch ultra-wide screen, and it’s seen a huge £450 discount for Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event.

Normally the Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED would set you back by a whopping £1649.99, but thanks to a huge Prime Day discount, the gaming monitor can now be yours for just £1199 – just as long as you’ve signed up to Amazon Prime, of course.

The most eye-catching aspect about this monitor is the ultra-wide curved screen, which maximises immersion for supported games such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Forza Horizon 5. The picture quality is top notch too, with an OLED panel delivering outstanding contrast and a 5120×1440 ensuring sharp imagery.

It also has a speedy 240Hz refresh rate for buttery smooth motion, as well as a 0.3ms response time which should please eSports fans.

Save £450 on the Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED gaming monitor The Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED is a jaw-dropping ultra-wide gaming monitor which usually costs a hefty sum. But thanks to the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event, the price has dropped down to a more affordable £1199, despite packing excellent specs such as a 49-inch OLED panel, 240Hz refresh rate and 5120×1440 resolution. Amazon

Save £450

Now £1199 View Deal

We reviewed the Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED earlier this year, and gave it a 4.5 out of 5 rating. In our verdict, we wrote: “The Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED (2023) is a purpose-built OLED monitor for those seeking deep immersion from PC gaming, and with lots of space to fulfil that vision. A well-built and executed monitor offers deep blacks, vivid colours, and rapid performance.”

It also has an average 4.2 out of 5 rating on Amazon from 310 customer reviews. One happy customer wrote: “Picture out of box is incredible. Best I’ve ever had on a PC. Do a lot of video editing in Adobe premiere. This has allowed me to have more content on screen and really speeds up the editing process by at least 50%.”

So if you fancy the idea of having an ultrawide gaming monitor to maximise immersion or making multitasking easier, then we recommend checking out this excellent Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED Prime Day deal.