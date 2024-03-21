Save a massive £720 on Dell’s 2-in-1 in its annual sale

Dell has dropped the price of the Latitude 9330 2-in-1 way below £2,000, making it one of the best value-for-money deals on a high-end productivity device available right now.

Sporting great performance, plenty of storage and, of course, the ability to fold back into a tablet, the Dell Latitude 9330 is a truly premium productivity machine and right now you can save 33%, taking it down from £2,151.67 to a much lower £1,431.67.

2-in-1 laptops can be a risky investment sometimes. There have been plenty of half-laptop, half-tablet devices which have been lacking in some regard. Often it’s performance related: manufacturers have found it hard to fit good PC hardware into a package slim enough to function as a carry-around tablet, but this is no longer an issue if you side with the Latitude 9330.

It uses a powerful Intel Core processor and sports plenty of RAM to boot, while managing to weigh in at way below 2kg. That’s why you should take advantage of Dell’s TechFest sale before it comes to an end, and this phenomenal £720 discount is gone for good.

This model features a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260U processor, which is a 10-core CPU with onboard Intel Iris Xe Graphics which claims to max out at a super high resolution of 7680 x 4320 at 60 FPS. This processor has more than enough juice to power through typical daily tasks, and should be able to handle even some more demanding tasks such as high-resolution video editing.

Going back to the graphical performance, this is more than enough to power the 13.3-inch, Quad HD screen, which is sharp, bright enough to be used outdoors, and also has helpful features for longer work sessions such as Dell’s signature ComfortView Plus. Overall this screen is a pleasure to use, both in touchscreen mode and as a traditional laptop. Having a screen that can deliver quality video playback is also handy for when you’re ready to clock off and enjoy the latest must-watch entertainment.

There are plenty of other features that make this the ideal device for working anytime, anywhere. ExpressCharge 2.0 technology means that it’s capable of getting 80% of its charge within 40 minutes, and interestingly Dell has added a new feature called ‘connection based teaming’, which allows for sending or receiving data over two network connections at once, leading to much quicker data processing and optimised bandwidth for video calling.

Another nifty and fairly unique feature in this vein is the ‘collaboration touchpad’, which are a set of four buttons above the main touchpad that allow you to access Zoom settings (such as mute and share screen) instantly. Although it’s worth noting this doesn’t currently work for any non-Zoom software such as Microsoft Teams.

Overall, this is a real winner of a laptop for staying on top of your productivity no matter where you are in the world, and it’s definitely worth taking advantage of the Dell TechFest sale while it’s still ongoing. You can also sign up to Dell Rewards to take advantage of perks and unique rewards while you buy on the company’s website.

