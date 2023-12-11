Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Save a fiver on a Tile Mate Bluetooth tracker and keep your gear safe

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

For keeping tabs on your favourite gadgets, keys, backpack, or other valuables, the Tile Mate item trackers provide fabulous peace of mind. You can save a few quid on a single tracker today.

Amazon UK is selling the Tile Mate (2022) for just £14.99. That’s a 25% or £5 saving on the usual price of £19.99. That’s a great deal if you need to boost your options and it’s certainly cheaper than an Apple AirTag.

We don’t see too many deep discounts on Tile trackers, especially so soon after Black Friday. So, this will make a great stocking filler for the person in your life who can never find their keys and is constantly leaving their purse or man-bag behind.

Tile connects to your phone via Bluetooth and you can use the Tile app to play a sound making it easy to locate the errant item. It’s great if you’re in a rush. If you do leave something behind, the app will show a last known location. Other Tile trackers and users can also be used to track it down.

If you’re trying to find your phone and have the Tile tracker to hand, you can press the button and it’ll summon a tone from the phone.

As you can see from our price tracker, this is the joint-cheapest the Tile Mate (2022) has been in a month. Meanwhile, the Keepa tracker shows it hasn’t been cheaper this year.

Is the Tile Mate (2022) worth buying?

Recommended

Never lose your keys again with Tile’s convenient little locator

Pros

  • Nicely made
  • Good Bluetooth range
  • Three-year battery

Cons

  • Battery can’t be replaced
  • Bluetooth only
  • No ultra wideband

As you can see from the review summary above, we love the affordability, the strong and direct detection radius, the ease of slipping on a keyring, or even your dog’s collar. There’s increased accuracy over previous generations and the battery lasts for three years. We found the claims of a 250ft range held up in testing, while the app has really useful features like a 30-day location history. Some of the more advanced features do require a Tile Premium subscription.

Our reviewer concluded: “The Tile Mate (2022) could be an essential purchase if you’re someone that often loses their keys, or just wants to know where their cat is at any given moment.

“Its Bluetooth range is reasonable, the noise it makes can be heard from a distance of about 50m, and The Tile network is reliable for finding your devices as long as there are people around. It may lack the ultra wideband support of Apple’s AirTags, but as the cheapest member of the Tile family, the Mate makes a lot of sense.”

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Tile Mate (2022) review

If you’re looking for a lovely new phone to link to the Tile Mate tracker, this iPhone 15 Pro deal is an absolute steal.

