Save £90 on Ninja’s Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer with this Black Friday bargain

Those looking for a great air fryer deal this Black Friday need look no further, with Amazon slashing a whopping £90 off a popular Ninja offering.

The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer Max is Amazon’s number one best selling air fryer at the time of writing, and this remarkable Black Friday Deal pushes it down in price by as much as 33%.

You can buy the air fryer for just £179.99 thanks to the new Black Friday sale. It’s a very good price, but it’s an even bigger saving on the black and copper (RRP £269.99, 33% saving, pictured) than it is on the black and silver (RRP £249.99, 28% saving).

Both models have an impressive array of functions, allowing you to cook at different temperatures simultaneously with its two different drawers. Across its six functions, you can max crisp, roast, bake, reheat or dehydrate as well as use the air fry function.

This deal applies to the 9.5-litre version (both drawers combined), and there are also 7.6-litre or 10.4-litre versions depending on your needs. This version can cook up to eight portions, each drawer big enough to fit up to 1.4 kg of chips or a 2kg chicken.

We were very impressed when we reviewed the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone in 2021. We gave it 5/5 with the only criticism being it being too big for some kitchens. That’s a blessing as much as it’s a curse though, because there’s plenty of cooking room. We also enjoyed how well it cooks and its clever use of dual controls.

So if you’re serious about air frying and want a good capacity appliance with plenty of functions and temperature options, you can’t go wrong with an amazing deal like this one.

