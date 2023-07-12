Amazon Prime day is here! Check out the latest deals

Save 40%: The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is now a budget foldable

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is one of the best foldable phones we’ve reviewed here at Trusted Reviews, however the £999 RRP made it out of reach for many.

For Prime Day 2023 though, Amazon has slashed the price of the handset by an incredible 40% – bringing it down from that £999 RRP to £599.

This £400 saving brings the phone down to one of the cheapest prices we’ve seen it fall to on Amazon and makes for a very tempting deal in the process.

If this particular deal isn't for you, our constantly updated Prime Day live blog will be serving up the freshest deals across Prime Day 2023 – from TVs to air fryers – so there should be something in there that ticks all the boxes.

This is a foldable phone and it mimics the retro flip phone style, giving you a smaller device when it’s in your pocket or bag, and a larger one when you’re messaging, scrolling through Tik Tok or watching a video. It’s a very capable device, with IPX8 protection, a duo of 12MP cameras, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset and a 120Hz display.

In our review, we praised the Z Fold 4 for being the ‘best small phone around’ along with its battery improvements over the Z Fold 3 and the clever camera ticks included. We summed up the phone by saying, “The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the most welcoming foldable phone on the market. It offers minimal upgrades over the previous version, yet it feels like a very complete device.”

As with all these Prime Day deals, you do need a Prime membership to bag the discounted prices – we’ve got a guide on signing up for the service that’ll work you through the steps.

