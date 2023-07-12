Save 40%: The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is now a budget foldable

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is one of the best foldable phones we’ve reviewed here at Trusted Reviews, however the £999 RRP made it out of reach for many.

For Prime Day 2023 though, Amazon has slashed the price of the handset by an incredible 40% – bringing it down from that £999 RRP to £599.

This £400 saving brings the phone down to one of the cheapest prices we’ve seen it fall to on Amazon and makes for a very tempting deal in the process.

Was £999

£599 View Deal

This is a foldable phone and it mimics the retro flip phone style, giving you a smaller device when it’s in your pocket or bag, and a larger one when you’re messaging, scrolling through Tik Tok or watching a video. It’s a very capable device, with IPX8 protection, a duo of 12MP cameras, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset and a 120Hz display.

In our review, we praised the Z Fold 4 for being the ‘best small phone around’ along with its battery improvements over the Z Fold 3 and the clever camera ticks included. We summed up the phone by saying, “The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the most welcoming foldable phone on the market. It offers minimal upgrades over the previous version, yet it feels like a very complete device.”

