Save £300 on Amazon’s Fire TV Omni QLED TV for the best festive telly

If you’ve got the Christmas edition of the Radio Times in front of you anticipating sitting back over Christmas with the best selection of films and movies, you might be in the market for a great deal on a television set!

Amazon is selling the Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni QLED set for £699.99, which is a £300 saving on the usual asking price of £999.99. That’s a 30% saving on a 4K set with Dolby Vision HDR and hands-free Amazon Alexa compatibility.

Save £300 on Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED, Now Only £699.99 The well-liked Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED is now just £699.99, which is a £300 (or 30%) saving on the 4K HDR set. It’s going to be awesome for your Christmas TV schedule. Amazon

Save 29%

£699.99 View Deal

This television sets quite a high bar for specs, despite the agreeable price tag. The Quantum Dot LED display (QLED) usually appears on much higher priced sets and there’s support for the main HDR standards, including Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive, HDR 10 and HLG. You’re going to going to get some serious brightness and contrast that pops for live sports and games.

As well as the hands-free Alexa for voice controlled entertainment, you’ll benefit from 3 HDMI ports, including support for HDMI Arc for direct compatibility with your soundbar. There’s the Fire TV Ambient Experience which means your TV screen becomes a canvas for artwork and Alexa widgets for controlling your smart home tech.

This offer matches the Black Friday price on the Fire TV Omni QLED set and is the joint lowest price we’ve seen in the last three months on this well-regarded TV our reviewer called “ambitious” and accessible.

The Keepa price comparison tool tells us that the TV has only ever been cheaper by £20 at £679.99.

Is the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED worth buying?

An ambitious 4K HDR TV from Amazon at an accessible price Pros Colourful performance (in the right mode)

Slick Alexa integration

Well stocked for apps

Fire TV Ambient Experience Cons Feet not the most accommodating for placement

HDR performance could use more finesse

Rough upscaling with 480p content

Competition is cheaper

Our reviewer was a fan of the Fire TV Omni QLED 4K TV and thought the Quantum Dot panel offered improved colour performance, while the wide HDR support improved contrast and brightness. The Alexa integration was good for smart functionality, while the Fire TV interface has all of the apps you’ll need.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review

Looking for a different deal?

There’s plenty of other deals that might tickle your fancy, even at this stage of the year. This one on the Galaxy S23 Ultra is a beauty. You can get arguably the Android phone of the year for £808.