Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra drops to lowest price yet ahead of Christmas

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of our favourite Android smartphones, and now it’s seen a price slash over on Amazon to drop it down to its most affordable price yet.

You can now buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra outright for just £808. With an RRP of £895 over on Amazon, this means you’ll be making a massive saving of £87 if you take advantage of this deal before it expires.

There’s no doubt that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a fantastic phone, with an excellent display, supercharged performance and the addition of a stylus making it incredibly easy to jot down notes on the go.

As you can see in our price-tracking chart above, this is the lowest price the Samsung Galaxy 23 Ultra has been in the past 30 days, including the Black Friday sale. This means you’re unlikely to find a better deal for the phone anytime soon.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra worth buying?

The S23 Ultra still sets a benchmark for Android phones in 2023 Pros 200MP camera delivers in both well-lit and low-light conditions

Top-notch performance from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy

All-day battery life

Stunningly detailed 6.8in 120Hz display Cons Very expensive

Relatively slow 45W charging

Difficult to use one-handed

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has one of the best displays on the market.

The stylus experience is top-notch and offers low latency.

The phone has blisteringly fast performance thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset.

The new 200MP main camera delivers impressive results in both well-lit and low-light conditions.

The ultra-wide and telephoto lenses offer great versatility for mobile photography.

The display is a gorgeous 6.8-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The phone’s design, although similar to previous models, is refined and comfortable to hold.

The phone offers four years of OS upgrades and five years of security updates, ensuring longevity.

The battery life is all-day with regular use, and the device charges at a decent speed with 45W charging.

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra offers an unmatched flagship experience for Android users.

We were incredibly impressed with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra when we reviewed it earlier this year. We gave it a 4.5 rating, citing the excellent camera, all-day battery life and stunning display as the main reasons for a purchase.

In our verdict, we wrote: “The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a smartphone that does it all; it has one of the best displays, a top-notch stylus experience, blisteringly fast performance and a camera setup that beats just about anything in the flagship arena right now. It still charges slowly, it’s hard to use one-handed and it’s very expensive, but if you’re looking for the very best of what Android has to offer, look no further.”

It’s important to note that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to launch in the coming months, but it will likely cost a lot more. In fact, this is probably why the Galaxy S23 Ultra has been discounted in the first place. So if you want to buy one of the absolute best Android phones upfront, this is a bargain you shouldn’t miss.