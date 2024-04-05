Save $200 on a brand new intelligent Beatbot pool cleaner

Aiming to make the experience of pool cleaning more efficient and easier than ever before, you can now save $200 on both the Beatbot AquaSense and the AquaSense Pro, courtesy of the brand’s spring cleaning sale.

With an extremely clean design and plenty of features, the AquaSense series is a serious upgrade to any backyard pool set-up. There are differences between the two models, of course, but you can get a $200 discount on either model while the sale lasts.

Beatbot AquaSense pool cleaner sale If you’re tired of trying to stay on top of pool maintenance then now’s your chance to grab a high-end robot pool cleaner on the cheap. Beatbot

Save $200

From $1099 View Deal

If you have a pool, you already know it’s important to invest in maintenance – not only does quality gear keep your pool looking totally clean and smart, but it can help you avoid expensive emergency repairs in the future too. That’s why we’d suggest looking at a smart device for your cleaning needs, and this sale is a great opportunity to grab one.

Beatbot AquaSense Pro pool cleaner sale Get the Pro version of the AquaSense, which can cover much more ground on one charge, with a big $200 discount. Beatbot

Save $200

From $1,999 View Deal

Both models are powered by a quad-core 1.8GHz processor, which enables a plethora of smart features including never-seen-before pathing optimisation. Beatbot claims that this processor is 450 times larger than the leading market competition.

Equipped with a brushless main-pump motor delivering heaps of suction power and 2×2 independent roller brushes, both models ensure comprehensive cleaning of the floor, walls and waterline, covering a wide area with precision. It’s worth noting that the Pro has the exact same power-rating for its motor as the non-pro option, so both models are real winners in this department.

Intelligent features include CleverNav Advanced Path Planning, powered by 15 advanced sensors which allows for precise navigation and optimal cleaning routes. The robot adapts its cleaning pattern, utilizing an S-shaped path for floors and an N-shaped path for walls and waterlines.

With the Beatbot App, users can control cleaning modes, access cleaning records and receive OTA updates for continuous improvements. Touches like this make it very future-proof, as well as being head-and-shoulders above non-smart alternatives when it comes to features.

Setting up the AquaSense is straightforward too, requiring calibration and charging before use. During operation, it undergoes a systematic cleaning process, mapping the pool, cleaning the floor, walls and waterline before intelligently returning to the starting point.

The robot’s Cordless Charging Dock eliminates the hassle of cords, making it all the more convenient to use. And speaking of charge, the normal AquaSense model is rated for 3.5-hours of continuous cleaning, while the Pro boasts an impressive five-hours of continuous floor cleaning.

Beatbot says that it has ensured durability and performance with rigorous testing and adherence to high standards. The brand boasts of the AquaSense series having over 15 individual certifications including IP68 waterproofing. This, combined with the battery life, makes the cleaners more than up to the task.

So if you want to keep your pool looking top-class without back-breaking effort, consider picking up your new Beatbot cleaner with a slick $200 off while this spring sale lasts.

This article has been published in partnership with Beatbot. You can read about our partnership policies here.