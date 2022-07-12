Save £1000 on the Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop with RTX 3080

The Razer Blade 14 is currently our top recommend gaming laptop, and it’s seen a jaw-dropping £1000 discount for Prime Day.

The Razer Blade 14 configuration with an Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU is now available for just £1799, which is outstanding value considering it’s packing some of the most powerful components available.

It’s packing both an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, ensuring it will offer one of the best gaming performances currently possible from a portable PC.

The Razer Blade 14 features a Quad HD display with a 165Hz refresh rate to give you the edge in online multiplayer matches. It also has an abundance of ports, including USB-C, USB-A, HDMI and a headphone jack.

The superb Razer Blade 14 sees Prime Day discount The Razer Blade 14 is one of the very best gaming laptops that you can buy, and it’s seen a £1,000.99 price slash for the high-end RTX 3080 mode. Amazon

Save £1000

Now £1,799.00 View Deal

The laptop is remarkably thin too, coming in at 10.2cm tall and weighing just 1.78kg. As far as gaming laptops go, this is one of the most portable options available, especially considering the high-end specs.

When we reviewed the Razer Blade 14 back in 2021, we gave it a 4.5 out of 5 rating. In our verdict, we said: “The Razer Blade 14 proves itself to be eminently portable, and it includes top hardware. Highlights include lashings of gaming and productivity power alongside a great screen and solid keyboard.”

If you think this deal is still a little too steep, then you’ll be glad to hear a more affordable Prime Day offering is also available. The Razer Blade 14 with an RTX 3070 GPU is now available for £1649 following a £550.99 price cut for Prime Day.

If you’re looking for a powerful gaming laptop that can play any game in your Steam library, as well as being impressively portable so it can double up as a productivity machine, then the Razer Blade 14 is one of the leading options on the market. And with a £1000 discount for Prime Day, this is clearly a no-brainer purchase.