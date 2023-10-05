Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung’s Odyssey G7 gaming monitor is going cheap

Jon Mundy

The Samsung Odyssey G7 gaming monitor is now going cheap over on Amazon.

Head to the appropriate product page (just hit that deal button below) and you’ll find the Samsung Odyssey G7 selling for just £597.01, which is actually pretty cheap. That’s already a solid saving of 31% on the previous price of £859.99.

Save 31% on the Samsung Odyssey G7 gaming monitor

Save 31% on the Samsung Odyssey G7 gaming monitor

Amazon is offering a huge saving on the Samsung Odyssey G7 gaming monitor, chopping more than 30% off the price.

  • Amazon
  • Save 31%
  • Now £597.01
View Deal

That’s an amazingly low price for a really good 32-inch gaming monitor. We’ve reviewed Odyssey G7 monitors in the past, and rated them highly.

We scored the 2020 Samsung Odyssey G7 (model number LS32BG700EUXXU) 4 stars out of 5 in our original review, praising it for its slick refresh rate and excellent image quality. Earlier this year we reviewed the Samsung Odyssey G7 Neo and gave it 4.5 stars, calling it “a TV-sized gaming monitor with an outstanding picture”.

It’s a strong gaming monitor range alright. This particular Odyssey G7 model gives you a flat 32-inch 4K (3840×2160) IPS panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response times, and HDR400 support. It also packs in G-Sync compatibility.

You also get a pair of speakers, and the ability to swivel, tilt, and adjust the monitor to suit your viewing position. You can even rotate it a full 90-degrees for those vertically-aligned shooters or certain productivity tasks.

Samsung’s Gaming Hub lets you access top streaming services and console games, so. you technically don’t even need to hook up a console or PC in order to get gaming on this Odyssey G7 model.

Jon Mundy
Jon Mundy
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

