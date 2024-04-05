Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 Plus deal massively undercuts the iPad Pro

For anyone in the market for a high-powered tablet with a large display, you might want to forget the iPad Pro.

The reason for this is that Amazon has just dropped a banger on the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, letting you pick up Samsung’s feature-packed tablet for just £849, down from £999.

Given that the comparative 12.9-inch iPad Pro has a starting price of £1249, this is a far more affordable option for anyone who needs a large tablet for drawing, note-taking or even video editing on the go.

Plus, as an added bonus, the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus includes Samsung’s S Pen stylus as standard, so you won’t have to worry about forking out any extra cash like you would if you wanted to pair an iPad with an Apple Pencil.

Of course, there’s no denying that the iPad Pro is one beautiful piece of technology, and the amount of software that Apple offers via its carefully cultivated App Store is still unrivalled, but for the budget conscious buyer, there are plenty of reasons why the Tab S9 Plus is still a great pick.

For starters, its gorgeous 12.4-inch AMOLED 2X display needs to be seen to be believed. In our 4.5-star review for the tablet, we noted: “With HDR10+ compatibility, supported content looks particularly good, almost bursting out from the tablet. At over 1080p but under 2K resolution, it is sharp enough for any use you might have, and while the 16:10 aspect ratio isn’t the best for productivity, it works well for multimedia.”

Despite its larger display, the Tab S9 Plus still manages to stay lightweight at 586g and only 5.5mm thick. That makes it incredibly easy to throw in a backpack and transport between meetings and lectures, doubling as a portable work device.

Regardless of the task at hand, the S9 Plus can more than keep up thanks to the super fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset under the hood which can handle gaming and multitasking without breaking a sweat.

As a final cherry on top, this purchase also comes with a three year warranty so you’ll be covered in the off chance that you incur any issues. All that for a fraction of the price that the competition goes for – this Tab S9 Plus deal is just too good to pass up.