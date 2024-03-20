Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung’s Galaxy Book3 360 laptop is ridiculously cheap in Amazon sale

Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 only launched last year, and boasts excellent features such as AMOLED display, Intel i5 processor and a convertible design. And yet, this fantastic laptop has surprisingly been treated to a huge 36% for the Amazon Spring Deal Days event. 

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 can be yours for as little as £699. That’s a downright bargain, with this laptop normally retailing for £1099, as you’d expect from a laptop with this kind of specs. 

As part of the Amazon Spring Deal Days event, the Samsung Galaxy Book3 laptop has seen a huge 36% discount, taking the price down to a bargain £699.

The laptop on offer features a 13.3-inch touchscreen, which can fold back behind the main chassis in order to form a makeshift tablet. Specs include a 13th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. 

When we reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 back in 2023, we gave it a 4.5 (out of 5) score. We cited its strong productivity performance and best-in-class AMOLED display as its key strengths. 

In our verdict, we wrote: “The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 lives in the shadow of flagship Galaxy Book 3 Pro and Galaxy Book 3 Ultra models – it shouldn’t. Impressive performance, a crisp AMOLED screen and plenty of battery life make this the smart Samsung laptop purchase.”

Considering the laptop has now had £400 wiped off the price, it’s become an even greater essential purchase for anyone looking for a portable productivity machine that can be used as both a laptop and a tablet. 

There’s a great selection of ports on this laptop too, including HDMI, USB-A, microSD and Thunderbolt 4. This means you shouldn’t need to bother with the hassle of carrying around a dongle everytime you want to use a peripheral or USB stick. 

So if you’re looking for a cheap Windows-based productivity laptop during the Amazon Spring Deal Days, then you’re not going to find better value than Samsung Galaxy Book3 360. Make sure to take advantage before the sale event ends. 

