Samsung’s AirTag alternative is going dirt cheap

Sick of constantly looking for your keys, losing luggage on holiday or forgetting where you parked your bike? The Samsung SmartTag 2, their competitor to the AirTag, takes the frustration out of this common situation and is an incredibly handy device that means you can easily locate your lost items.

The SmartTag 2 Bluetooth tracker is currently just £25.93 on Amazon, seeing an impressive saving of 26% from the £34.99 RRP.

Boasting a 500-day lifespan that can be boosted by 40% with its power saving mode, the SmartTag 2 ensures constant and uninterrupted item tracking for a long period of time. Unlike some Bluetooth smart trackers, this battery is replaceable.

Not only does the SmartTag 2 allow you to keep track of your items, via the SmartThings Find app, but it’s also packed with handy features that help make the device even more helpful.

If your lost item is found by someone, they can simply place their smartphone near the SmartTag 2 and, by using Near Field Communication, the SmartTag 2 will display your contact information on their device. This will work with any smartphone, not just a Samsung.

There’s also Compass mode, which gives you step-by-step directions that take you directly to your lost item. You can also opt for the Ring Your Tag feature, that has your Smart Tag audibly signal its whereabouts to help you find it.

Thanks to an IP67-rating, the SmartTag 2 can withstand all elements, including heavy rain or snow and dust, which makes it robust enough to attach to anything you’re likely to lose outside.

Although we haven’t reviewed this specific SmartTag 2, it currently has an average 4.5-star rating on Amazon, based on over 600 customer reviews. It is worth noting that this Bluetooth tracker only works with Samsung Galaxy phones.

If you’re prone to losing your items, or if you’ve got a big trip coming up and want to keep an eye on your luggage, then you should definitely take advantage of this SmartTag 2 deal.