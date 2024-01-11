Samsung Galaxy Buds Live just plummeted to £39

They might not be Samsung’s best (or newest) earbuds, but the Galaxy Buds Live are a steal thanks to this offer.

It seems as though Argos may be looking clear out its stock of the Galaxy Buds Live as you can now get a pair of the bean-shaped earbuds for just £39. It probably goes without saying but that price, I don’t anticipate the deal being around for more than a few hours so if you do want to nab them, make sure to do so as soon as possible.

Compared to the likes of the standard Apple AirPods or even Samsung’s own Galaxy Buds 2, those options cost well over £100 so if you’ve been after a name-brand pair of earbuds with active noise cancelling, solid sound and a unique design at an affordable price then you won’t find anything that even comes close to the Galaxy Buds Live right now.

Even though they’ve been on the market for a few years now, one thing that hasn’t diminished about the Galaxy Buds Live is their design. As almost every other company tries its best to mimic the AirPods in some way or another, the Buds Live still look unique for the fact that no other pair of earbuds has been designed to fit within the contour of one’s ear (achieving a bean-like aesthetic as a result).

Galaxy Buds Live for just £39 Argos is practically giving away Samsung’s unique earbuds right now as the Galaxy Buds Live have fallen to just £39 while stocks last. Argos

Was £179 at launch

Now £39 View Deal

This means that the Buds Live still fit better than most earbuds, so if you’ve ever felt burned by previous buds that just wouldn’t sit still when in use, you may find a much better experience here with Samsung’s offering.

The battery life isn’t too bad either, offering a total 21-hours of listening time when you factor in the accompanying charging case, which is enough time to see you through a long-haul flight and then some.

The Buds Live even support wireless charging so if you have a Qi charging pad lying around, you can always chuck these earbuds on it when you’re in need of a quick top-up.

In detailing the sound quality of the Buds Live, our reviewer noted: “the low end is more powerful than the AirPods and, while it’s a little flabbier than I’d like, when coupled with crisp highs it makes simpler music genres sound good. The sound works particularly well with bass-heavy rock, metal and pop tracks; with mid-heavy metal guitar parts pleasingly free of the nasally quality you can hear on other wireless earbuds. For casual listeners the Galaxy Buds Live offer an easy, inoffensive sound.”

While there are definitely more feature packed (and audio rich) options out there, they don’t have a scratch on the Buds Live right now where price is concerned so for the budget conscious buyer out there, this is an absolute bargain.