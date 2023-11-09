Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Roku Premiere is going dirt cheap at Walmart right now

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Black Friday might be the traditional time to pick up a new telly, but don’t overlook the massive savings to be had on set-top boxes and streaming devices.

Walmart is offering a fab deal on the Roku Premiere streaming player, which is down to $19. That’s a $15 saving on the $34.99 asking price. Unlike some of the early Walmart Black Friday deals, you don’t need to sign up for a Walmart+ account in order to access the offer.

Roku Premiere deal brings 4K HDR under $20

Walmart is selling the Roku Premiere streaming device for just $19 ahead of the Black Friday sales. Steal!

The Roku Premiere is a fantastic little streaming device, which offers 4K HDR (HDR10) visuals for compatible content. You’ll also get a HDMI cable and a remote for your troubles.

It ships with the well-liked RokuOS operating system which offers access to top streaming services like Disney+, Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Netflix, Sling, and Hulu. There’s also loads of Roku Originals and access to Roku Channels for even more content on tap.

This model has been around for a while now, since 2019. We described it as an “affordable way to get 4K HDR” content on your TV. And it’s now more affordable than ever.

Our reviewer said you should buy if: “You’re after a cheap 4K streaming player If that’s the case then the Roku Premiere does a decent job. Surprisingly, it’s with sub-4K content that it’s not always the best, but feed it 4K and it performs capably.”

It earned four stars from a possible five in our initial review. You’ll miss out on a few higher-end AV features like Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos, but this is ideal, perhaps to smarten up a second television.

