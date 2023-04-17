 large image

Resident Evil 4 Remake has had an outrageous price drop

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

Calling all survival horror fans, the Resident Evil 4 Remake has just plummeted in price despite only being on the market for a few weeks.

The 2023 remake of one of the most iconic horror video games of all time has already seen a reduction, down to just £44.85 on PS5 – a far more tempting rate than the original £59.99 RRP.

As you can imagine, the title is a must-buy for any fans of the Resident Evil series but even if you’re not accustomed with the series’ lore then it’s still a great game to dive into as it largely works as a standalone title.

On top of that, the game’s action-focused gameplay makes it far more accessible to gamers who prefer action to horror, so if you enjoy a good third-person action game then you’ll love what Resident Evil 4 has to offer.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Price Drop

Resident Evil 4 Remake Price Drop

The incredible Resident Evil 4 Remake has already seen a significant price drop, making now the best time to bag yourself a copy.

  • Hit.co.uk
  • Was £59.99
  • Now £44.85
View Deal

I’m currently in the process of playing through Resident Evil 4 for review and while you can expect to read my full verdict in due course, I can say that the first few hours of the game have left me eager to play through more of it.

For starters, the game does an incredible job of recreating the same anxiety-inducing shootouts that Leon Kennedy had to endure in the original Resident Evil 4, while injecting enough new mechanics to make the experience worthwhile for existing fans.

Not only can Leon now move about freely when aiming (goodbye tank controls), but you can now use his trusty combat knife to deflect incoming projectiles and even take out enemies stealthily, so as to avoid attracting the attention of nearby enemies.

I’m very excited to continue playing the game and at this new low price, it’s easily a steal for anyone looking to add a new must-play PS5 title to their collection.

