Relive the Polaroid days with this slick camera bundle

For images that evoke a sense of nostalgia, this Polaroid camera bundle offers everything you need to start filling your home with instant camera snaps.

Get the Polaroid Now Everything Box for just £109.99 in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale, which includes the Now i-Type instant camera and a pack of coloured film that takes 16 photos. 

Get this Polaroid camera and film bundle for just £109.99

Get this Polaroid camera and film bundle for just £109.99

The Polaroid Now Everything Box is just £109.99 in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale, which includes the Now i-Type instant camera and a pack of coloured film that takes 16 photos.

A true instant camera classic, the Polaroid Now still wears its iconic design but is now made with up to 40% recycled materials, making it more eco-friendly than ever before.

Although still cased in its timeless design, there’s a few notable modern upgrades to be found on the Polaroid. The addition of the self-timer button allows you to easily take the perfect selfie by counting down from nine seconds, allowing plenty of time to set up the shot.

The self-timer button also lets you take a double exposure shot, which is two images exposed onto the one photo. Simply press the self-timer button twice in a row and the LED will flash to indicate that double exposure mode is on. 

Expect clearer images too, thanks to the two lenses that are fitted with an autofocusing system for extra clarity. 

Included in this bundle is the Now-i Type colour film, which packs 16 photos. The Polaroid is also compatible with Polaroid i-Type and original 600 film too, so you can experiment with different shapes and styles of photos.

Although we haven’t yet reviewed the Polaroid Now camera, it currently boasts an impressive 4.3-star rating on Amazon which is based on over 470 customer reviews. 

If you especially love having physical photos but never get around to printing images from your phone, then a Polaroid is the perfect device for you. As this bundle includes a pack of film, you can get snapping straight away.

