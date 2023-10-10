Razer’s high-end gaming laptop is almost 50% off

Thanks to Prime Big Deal Days, the supremely powerful Razer Blade 17 gaming laptop has just seen a 47% price drop.

Upgrading your gaming laptop can be a very costly endeavour, which is why you will want to take note of this amazing 47% discount on the Razer Blade 17 gaming laptop. Thanks to Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, the price has shot down from £3399.99 to just £1799, making it a lot more affordable than usual.

If you want to take advantage of this tasty discount, then you will need to make sure that you sign up for Amazon Prime.

This model of the Razer Blade 17 comes with a 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor alongside the supremely powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti. This combination will allow for a lag-free and highly detailed experience when playing triple-A games. The 17.3-inch display sits at 2560×1440 which opens the doors for Quad HD gaming and the high 240Hz refresh rate should keep issues like screen tearing at bay, allowing for a smooth and fluid experience.

Razer kitted out the Blade 17 with Vapor Chamber Cooling for optimal thermal performance. This should ensure that the laptop doesn’t overheat during intensive graphical workloads, such as gaming or content creation.

The 1TB storage and 16GB RAM should be more than enough for most gamers and will allow you to play the latest triple-A titles without running into any issues.

Overall, we haven’t seen the Razer Blade 17 see a price crash like this in many months. We don’t expect this discount to stick around for too much longer and we can’t guarantee that it will even still be available on day two of Prime Big Deal Days. So if you want to improve your gaming experience on a budget, look no further and snatch up this discount before it’s gone for good.