Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Razer’s high-end gaming laptop is almost 50% off

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Thanks to Prime Big Deal Days, the supremely powerful Razer Blade 17 gaming laptop has just seen a 47% price drop. 

Upgrading your gaming laptop can be a very costly endeavour, which is why you will want to take note of this amazing 47% discount on the Razer Blade 17 gaming laptop. Thanks to Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, the price has shot down from £3399.99 to just £1799, making it a lot more affordable than usual. 

If you want to take advantage of this tasty discount, then you will need to make sure that you sign up for Amazon Prime. Use this link to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime, giving you the chance to snatch up all the deals that catch your eye before cancelling for free. 

Act fast to snatch up this 47% discount on the Razer Blade 17

Act fast to snatch up this 47% discount on the Razer Blade 17

If you want to upgrade your gaming rig on a budget then you will want to check out this fantastic deal on the Razer Blade 17.

  • Amazon
  • Was £3399.99
  • Now £1799
View Deal

This model of the Razer Blade 17 comes with a 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor alongside the supremely powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti. This combination will allow for a lag-free and highly detailed experience when playing triple-A games. The 17.3-inch display sits at 2560×1440 which opens the doors for Quad HD gaming and the high 240Hz refresh rate should keep issues like screen tearing at bay, allowing for a smooth and fluid experience. 

Razer kitted out the Blade 17 with Vapor Chamber Cooling for optimal thermal performance. This should ensure that the laptop doesn’t overheat during intensive graphical workloads, such as gaming or content creation. 

The 1TB storage and 16GB RAM should be more than enough for most gamers and will allow you to play the latest triple-A titles without running into any issues. 

Overall, we haven’t seen the Razer Blade 17 see a price crash like this in many months. We don’t expect this discount to stick around for too much longer and we can’t guarantee that it will even still be available on day two of Prime Big Deal Days. So if you want to improve your gaming experience on a budget, look no further and snatch up this discount before it’s gone for good. 

You might like…

Best October Prime Day 2023 deals under £100

Best October Prime Day 2023 deals under £100

Ryan Jones 2 hours ago
Shark’s cordless vacuum just got the Prime Big Deal Days treatment

Shark’s cordless vacuum just got the Prime Big Deal Days treatment

Hannah Davies 3 hours ago
Treat yourself to this unmissable 12% discount on the Kindle (2022)

Treat yourself to this unmissable 12% discount on the Kindle (2022)

Gemma Ryles 3 hours ago
Star Wars fans need to see Amazon’s price drop on Jedi Survivor

Star Wars fans need to see Amazon’s price drop on Jedi Survivor

Max Parker 3 hours ago
Amazon’s shaved 41% off Logitech’s sleek minimalist keyboard

Amazon’s shaved 41% off Logitech’s sleek minimalist keyboard

Gemma Ryles 3 hours ago
I find deals for a living and these are the 5 Prime Day savings you shouldn’t miss

I find deals for a living and these are the 5 Prime Day savings you shouldn’t miss

Thomas Deehan 3 hours ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.