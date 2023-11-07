Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Razer Kishi V2 iOS gets a whopping price cut – but you’ll need to act fast

Alec Evans By Alec Evans

The Razer Kishi V2 IOS, one of the top-line iPhone game controllers, has just taken a huge tumble in price at EE.

Claiming to offer ‘mobile gaming reimagined’, the Razer Kishi V2 works with several different iPhones (check your device is compatible first) and promises a console-class gameplay experience for your smartphone.

With a recommended retail price of £99, the product is currently being sold for £69.99. When used in combination with an EE gaming deal that only lasts until midnight tonight (November 7th), you can save an extra 25% when you use the code 25GAMEDAYEE. That makes it £52.49, a total saving of almost 50% off its RRP.

Double deal brings Razer Kishi V2 down to almost half its RRP

Double deal brings Razer Kishi V2 down to almost half its RRP

The Razer Kishi V2 for iOS is a top-notch mobile gaming controller. When purchased through EE, you can save 25% when using the code 25GAMEDAYEE at the checkout before the end of the day on November 7th. Already costing £69.99 down from its RRP of £99, this further saving brings it down to £52.49, almost half price from its RRP.

  • EE
  • Use code 25GAMEDAYEE
  • Now £52.49
View Deal

As well as fitting around your device to be used like a gamepad, it offers a range of features including microswitch buttons, analogue triggers and programmable macros. There’s even passthrough charging, which allows you to power your phone as you game.

The controller is designed for comfort as well as portability, weighing 123g. Use it with the Razer Nexus App to browse through a range of games, record and share gameplay and customise your experience.

You can also use the controller to play PC and console games directly on your iPhone, streaming from your device, or the cloud.

It’s worth noting however that iOS users should check their device is compatible before purchasing. It is compatible with many iPhones since the 6S but because it uses a Lightning adapter, it unfortunately doesn’t work with the USB-C laden iPhone 15, which is worth bearing in mind.

This is a perfect deal for you if your iPhone is compatible and you’ve been looking for the chance to dive into cloud gaming or enjoy console-quality titles on your iPhone, although this big saving is one where you should act quickly.

You might like…

Best Buy just dropped the best big screen buy of the season

Best Buy just dropped the best big screen buy of the season

Chris Smith 14 mins ago
The special Zelda Switch OLED is discounted for today only

The special Zelda Switch OLED is discounted for today only

Alec Evans 1 hour ago
The fantastic PS5 Pulse 3D wireless headset is now down to a budget price

The fantastic PS5 Pulse 3D wireless headset is now down to a budget price

Alec Evans 3 hours ago
Set flight this Black Friday with 26% off the DJI Air 2S drone

Set flight this Black Friday with 26% off the DJI Air 2S drone

Hannah Davies 6 hours ago
Nothing Ear (2) buds are now even cheaper – and it’s not even Black Friday yet

Nothing Ear (2) buds are now even cheaper – and it’s not even Black Friday yet

Alec Evans 7 hours ago
The iPhone 13 is too much of a steal at this price

The iPhone 13 is too much of a steal at this price

Jon Mundy 7 hours ago
Alec Evans
By Alec Evans

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.