Razer Kishi V2 iOS gets a whopping price cut – but you’ll need to act fast

The Razer Kishi V2 IOS, one of the top-line iPhone game controllers, has just taken a huge tumble in price at EE.

Claiming to offer ‘mobile gaming reimagined’, the Razer Kishi V2 works with several different iPhones (check your device is compatible first) and promises a console-class gameplay experience for your smartphone.

With a recommended retail price of £99, the product is currently being sold for £69.99. When used in combination with an EE gaming deal that only lasts until midnight tonight (November 7th), you can save an extra 25% when you use the code 25GAMEDAYEE. That makes it £52.49, a total saving of almost 50% off its RRP.

As well as fitting around your device to be used like a gamepad, it offers a range of features including microswitch buttons, analogue triggers and programmable macros. There’s even passthrough charging, which allows you to power your phone as you game.

The controller is designed for comfort as well as portability, weighing 123g. Use it with the Razer Nexus App to browse through a range of games, record and share gameplay and customise your experience.

You can also use the controller to play PC and console games directly on your iPhone, streaming from your device, or the cloud.

It’s worth noting however that iOS users should check their device is compatible before purchasing. It is compatible with many iPhones since the 6S but because it uses a Lightning adapter, it unfortunately doesn’t work with the USB-C laden iPhone 15, which is worth bearing in mind.

This is a perfect deal for you if your iPhone is compatible and you’ve been looking for the chance to dive into cloud gaming or enjoy console-quality titles on your iPhone, although this big saving is one where you should act quickly.