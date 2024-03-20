Quick, Xbox controllers are going dirt cheap on Amazon

Calling all Xbox gamers – now’s your chance to stock up on wireless controllers are they’re almost all going for a reduced price in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale.

At the moment, only the white Xbox controller is going for just £36.99 which is the cheapest price you’ll find right now. For the other colour variants like Deep Pink and Shock Blue, you can still get them for the low price of just £39.99.

Because of how essential they are and how rarely they get a proper reduction, these Xbox controller deals are more than likely to be gone by the time the day is done so if your existing controllers are looking a little worn out or you want to add some to your collection for a bit of couch co-op then now’s your chance to buy.

Xbox controllers are now super cheap Now’s the time to stock up on Xbox controllers thanks to some incredible discounts in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale. Amazon

Limited time offer

From £36.99 View Deal

It also goes without saying that, because controllers of any kind can become worn down over time, it makes sense to have a spare that you can swap over to every now and then, even if it’s just yourself playing. You’ll no doubt find that both controllers will last longer.

If you are looking to dabble in a spot of local multiplayer however, there are no shortage of great Xbox titles to dive into. For starters, Halo: The Master Chief Collection is packed full of iconic campaigns that can be run through with friends, so if you haven’t had a chance to dive into them, pick up the game (or a Game Pass subscription) and see what all the fuss is about.

Of course, if you’re looking for something to play with the kids then Minecraft is perfect in this regard. With an extra controller, you can lend a hand in helping your kids or younger gamers with developing the digital (and blocky) world of their imagination. Just be sure to keep an eye out for those Creepers.

As a final recommendation, one that’s best played with a partner or a close friend, the co-op adventure It Takes Two is an underrated gem. I had the pleasure of reviewing the game and it is easily one of most inventive and thought-provoking titles I’ve seen in the last few years. The less said about it the better, all you need to know is that you’ll be taken on an emotional rollercoaster that you won’t soon forget.

With so many great games to play, there’s very little reason as to why you shouldn’t make use of this incredible offer on Xbox controllers, so be sure to snap some up before they go back to full price.