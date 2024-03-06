Quick, the MacBook Air M2 just got a big price cut

The MacBook Air M2 just received a huge price cut over on Amazon.

It gets you the 2022 256GB model of Apple’s compact laptop for just £919.97, which is a 20 percent drop on its £1,149 RRP.

Save 20% on the MacBook Air M2 Amazon is offering the MacBook Air M2 at a hefty 20% discount. Amazon

Save 20%

Now £919.97 View Deal

There’s no mystery as to why these MacBook Air M2 prices are starting to tumble. In recent days, Apple quietly announced the MacBook Air M3 with the company’s latest chip.

Here’s the thing you need to know though: there’s a very simple reason Apple slipped the M3 news out on the down-low. The MacBook Air M2 and the MacBook Air M3 are practically the same product.

When Apple first announced its M3 chip, it used the M1 as a point of comparison rather than the M2. Again, the reason for this is quite simple: the M3 chip isn’t all that much of an upgrade on the M2.

Indeed, it seems the main performance advantage to the MacBook Air M3 has nothing to do with CPU or GPU performance, but rather its new AI smarts.

The new laptop also adds slightly faster Wi-Fi 6E, which supports the 6GHz channel. Hardly a game changer for most people.

Aside from the new MacBook Air being slightly greener to make, that’s about it for improvements.

In other words, the MacBook Air M2 is still a viable laptop to buy. With this latest 20 percent price drop, it’s outstanding value.