Quick, the M1 iMac is going cheap at Currys

Currys is offering the still-brilliant M1 iMac on the cheap, but you’ll need to be quick.

The UK high street retailer is now selling the M1 iMac at a price of just £799.97, which is way cheaper than the £1,249 launch price.

Tempted? Don’t hang around, then. Currys is listing this as ‘Limited stock’, so it’s obviously clearing out its stock now that the M3 iMac is available. In other words, this deal won’t be around for long.

We awarded the Apple iMax M1 4.5 out of 5 in our review, calling it “the best desktop around”. Key to its appeal is a beautiful design, which Apple has stuck with in the latest model.

Apple’s M1 chip remains the biggest leap forward in performance and efficiency that we’ve seen in recent times. Sure, the latest M3 is faster, but the M1 remains plenty capable for general and even fairly intensive tasks.

You also get an excellent 24-inch 4.5K display, which is bright and crisp. The M1 iMac also features a fantastic webcam, speakers, and microphone, making it superb for video calls.

“This is the ideal machine for home working and it looks fantastic wherever you place it,” we concluded.

Given that the M3 iMac has had a hefty £150 price bump to £1,399, we’d suggest that the M1 iMac is the much better buy for most people.

