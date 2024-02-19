Quick, the iPhone 14 is going mega cheap on Amazon

Are you looking for a SIM-free smartphone upgrade but don’t want to spend too much money? Look no further than this impressive iPhone 14 deal on Amazon.

The iPhone 14 is currently just £539 on Amazon, saving a massive £159 off the usual price tag. If you aren’t too fussed about having the absolute latest smartphone but still want a reliable handset with modern features, this deal is perfect for you.

The iPhone 14 is currently just £539 on Amazon Save £159 and get the iPhone 14 for just £539 on Amazon today. Amazon

Was £699

Now £539.10 View Deal

Although it was launched back in 2022, the iPhone 14 is still a worthy investment and boasts many features that are still being rolled out in newer handsets today.

Built with the A15 Bionic Chip, the iPhone 14 is speedy, incredibly reliable with great overall performance for day-to-day use. With this chip you can also expect superfast 5G mobile data, making it perfect for taking out on the go.

Apple also promises a huge battery life with the iPhone 14, offering up to 20 hours of video playback and convenient wireless charging. We actually found in our comparison test that the iPhone 14 and the newest iPhone 15 were closely matched in their battery performance, with both handsets impressing us with their longevity and reasonably quick recharge too.

The iPhone 14 also boasts an impressive advanced dual-camera system, which includes 12MP main and ultrawide lenses, and has features such as Cinematic mode in 4K Dolby Vision and action mode for smoother handheld videos.

You can also rest assured with your iPhone 14, thanks to industry-leading durability features including Ceramic Shield and water resistance, but also its vital safety features. With Crash Detection, your iPhone can detect if you’ve been in a car crash and contact the emergency services for you.

In his review, Editor Max Parker concluded that the iPhone 14 is a “great phone” and praised “the camera remains excellent for both photography and videography; the software is top-drawer and the addition of lots of safety features is smart. The battery life is fantastic for a phone of this size, too.”

If you’re after a modern smartphone but without the typical Apple price tag, then this iPhone 14 deal is not one to be missed.