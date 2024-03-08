Quick, the Apple Watch 8 is back on clearance

A few weeks ago, John Lewis had the Apple Watch 8 on clearance and while the deal quickly sold out, it’s just made a comeback.

If you head on over to John Lewis right now then you can get the 45mm Apple Watch 8 in a variety of colours for just £309, marking a huge saving over the original £449 asking price.

Even though it’s since been supplanted by the newer Apple Watch 9, the Series 8 is still a great smartwatch in its own right, and the differences between it and its successor are fairly minimal.

The only thing you’re really missing out on is slightly faster performance, on-device Siri dictation, a brighter display and Double Tap interactions with your thumb and forefinger. If those are enough to sway you then it’s probably best to wait for a deal on the Watch 9 but bear in mind that beyond those features, you’re still getting the core watchOS experience on the Watch 8.

Apple Watch 8 Bargain John Lewis has slashed the price of the Apple Watch 8 once more, so if you missed out on the deal before then now's your chance to swipe it.

Was £449

For starters, the Apple Watch 8 was the first wearable in the company’s range to introduce Crash detection as well as temperature tracking, the former of which can alert the emergency services if you’ve been in an accident, while the latter can offer more detailed insights into your sleep cycle and menstrual tracking.

The screen takes on the same end-to-end design that was introduced on the Watch 7 so you can see more information at a glance, as well as getting access to a wider range of watch faces that can’t be used on the Apple Watch SE.

While Google’s Wear OS is certainly catching up, Apple’s watchOS ecosystem has long since had the support of third party developers so there’s no shortage of apps available here. With just a glance at your wrist, you can dive into apps from Trainline, Insta360 and Roku, just to name a few.

Apple’s fitness tracking software is also superb, with tons of workouts that can be tracked. The ‘Rings’ system is also helpful for letting you know how much effort you’ve exerted in a day, tracking the amount of time you’ve spent moving around, standing up and working out.

Plus, if you enjoy running in the great outdoors then you can make use of the Watch 8’s GPS tracking to dive into deeper insights, as well as offline music playback from the likes of Spotify and Apple Music.

There’s a lot to like about the Apple Watch 8, and if you already have an iPhone then it’s just too easy to recommend, especially when it’s available at such a reduced price.