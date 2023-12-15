Quick, Starfield is now half-price on Amazon

Amazon seems to be dropping tons of last minute offers for shoppers, including one stonker of a deal for Xbox’s latest exclusive, Starfield.

The space-bound Bethesda RPG has just seen a noteworthy price crash as the game’s now available with a slick 50% discount. This means that instead of having to part with £69.99 for the privilege of playing it, you’ll only have to pay £34.99.

Given that Starfield has countless hours of content by its very nature of being a Bethesda RPG, you’d be hard pressed to find better value for money in the gaming space right now. While it’s true that you can also play the game via Game Pass, at this price you won’t have to worry about completing everything before your subscription expires, freeing you up to play the game at your own pace.

If you’ve ever played a Bethesda RPG and enjoyed the sense of immersion offered by the likes of Skyrim and the Fallout series, then you’ll absolutely love what’s on offer in Starfield. Granted, just like any other Bethesda title, the game isn’t perfect, but its sense of scale and the ability to carve out your own path is unmatched by other titles.

Speaking from my own experience, I’m roughly about seven-hours into Starfield now and the amount of choice you have is a bit overwhelming at first but there’s no denying the level of escapism that’s available.

If you want to head out and kickstart a career as a space pirate then you absolutely can, but if you’d rather be a law abiding citizen and work for more reputable folk then there’s nothing stopping you.

You can even customise your ship to your heart’s content, fulfilling any dreams of having your own spaceship (let’s face it, we’ve all been there). That’s before mentioning the gunplay of Starfield – it is a first-person shooter after all.

In his four-star review for the game, Deputy Editor Ryan Jones detailed: “there’s an impressive variety of weapons here too. They’re not quite as grandiose as those from Halo or Borderlands, but I loved using the likes of the incendiary shotgun and laser rifle. During the late game, it was always a thrill discovering a new weapon with a unique ability. You’re even able to level up your skills for a massive variety of weapons, from pistols and shotguns to grenades and mines.”

At half its original price point, Starfield is an absolute steal and if you’re looking to lose yourself in an immersive title this Christmas then this offer is well worth snapping up.