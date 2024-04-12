Quick, PlayStation Store credit is going cheap – time to stock up

Anyone looking to spend money on the PlayStation Store take note: PlayStation Store credit is going cheap right now.

The ever-reliable ShopTo is offering a couple of stand-out deals on PlayStation Store credit. The first is the availability of £100 gift cards at just £85.

Get £100 of PlayStation Store credit for £85

Whether you view it as a 15% saving or a £15 one, that’s a great deal.

If you don’t have £85 to spend on store credit, there’s also a healthy saving on £50 gift cards. You can currently get them for £42.50, which is also a 15% saving.

Get £50 of PlayStation Store credit for £42.50

To be clear, these gift cards will enable you to spend their cover value on downloadable games from the PlayStation Store, as well as add-on content, PlayStation Plus membership, DLC – basically, any sort of content or Sony service available on the your PlayStation.

Combine these savings with one of the sales events that Sony regularly runs on the PlayStation Store, and you’ll be saving major money. Right now there’s a Spring Sale taking place in which you can save up to 70% on games.

Highlights include God of War Ragnarok for £34.19 (43% off), Spider-Man Miles Morales for £24.99 (50% off), and Horizon Forbidden West for £32.99 (34% off).

While these are referred to as ‘gift cards’, you won’t have to wait for a physical card to drop through your door in order to redeem them. You’ll be supplied with a code digitally in the Digital Items section of your ShopTo account, so it should be virtually instant.