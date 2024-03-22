Quick, Amazon’s selling a 50-inch 4K TV for just £259

For students or anyone looking to furnish their first home, Amazon’s dropped a phenomenal deal on Toshiba’s 50-inch UF3D TV.

This particular set, which would usually cost you £450 at its RRP, is now available for just £259, a whopping 42% cheaper than before.

For a large, 4K TV, that is easily the best price you’ll find right now, so if you’re not too fussed about having all the high-end features you’d find in more pricier OLED and QLED sets, then this is a bargain TV that’s well worth snapping up.

It’s also worth mentioning that this offer is available for a limited time as part of Amazon’s ongoing Spring Deal Days sale. If you want to see what other deals are available then make sure to check our live blog for the event.

Going back to the focus of this deal, Toshiba’s UF3D already offered some pretty impressive specs for the price, but this reduction just makes it even better.

In our review for the 43-inch version, the tester paid particular praise to the TV’s support for HDR content at its price point, as well as Toshiba’s TRU Micro Dimming software which does a good job at limiting the shortcomings of UHD displays with more accurate lighting.

This is all before mentioning the 4K resolution which offers up plenty of detail, regardless of whether you’re watching the latest shows or some classic cinema.

In spite of its affordable price point, the UF3D is a full-on smart TV, running Amazon’s Fire TV UI natively. This means that when you turn on the set, you can dive straight back into the shows and films you’ve been watching, and there’s no shortage of new content to watch either thanks to Fire TV’s regularly updated suggestions.

If you don’t fancy running through any menus however then you can use the included Alexa-powered remote to get straight to what you want simply by using the power of your voice.

For folks on a budget, this is an absolute steal and there’s no telling how long it’ll be around for, so if you are in need of an affordable TV then this is just the ticket.

