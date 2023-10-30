Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

PSVR2 just got a sweet price cut in time for Christmas

Black Friday is still a couple of weeks away but we’ve already found a smashing discount on the PSVR2 headset.

The holiday season is fast approaching, so you may want to consider what presents you need to pick up. With that in mind, EE is currently offering the Sony PlayStation VR2 headset with a £30 discount, dropping the price from £529.99 to just £499.99. 

We gave the PSVR 2 an impressive four star rating, alongside a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge. It has the specs to offer wonderfully immersive experiences; the 4K resolution and OLED display allow for vibrant colours and smooth gameplay. We noted at the time that these specs paved the way for a much more gorgeous experience than what the Meta Quest 2 is capable of, making it the better option for anyone after a high level of immersion. 

Treat yourself with this fantastic discount on the PlayStation VR 2 headset

We’ve picked up an amazing deal on the PlayStation VR 2 headset, which has dropped by £30.

  • Was £529.99
  • Now £499.99
The revamped controllers were a very welcome addition. The use of triggers and grip buttons allowed our reviewer to mimic real-world actions during gameplay, like pulling a bow string or slamming a pickaxe into a wall in Horizon Call of the Mountain. 

One thing that is important to note about the PSVR2 is that it needs a PS5 to function. It cannot work independently or with older Sony consoles – like the PS4 – but the graphical prowess of the PS5 allows it to render some truly incredible images. In terms of games, Horizon Call of the Mountain is the real star of the show, but support can also be found in games like Resident Evil Village and No Man’s Sky.

All in all, this is the perfect gift in the run-up to the holidays and ideal for any PS5 fans who want to upgrade their gaming set-up. There’s no telling exactly how long the deal will be around for so you may want to jump on it now before it’s gone for good. 

