PSA: Now’s the best time to get the Amazon Prime free trial

Amazon Prime Day is almost upon us, so now’s the best time to sign up for Prime and make the most off the impending sale.

Black Friday may be one of the best times of the year to snatch up discounted products, but Amazon Prime Day is not far behind, with a plethora of deals on all things Amazon. Unlike Black Friday however, there is a barrier to entry in that you need to have an active Prime membership in order to take part. Luckily for anyone who isn’t already signed up however, Amazon is currenty offering a 30-day free trial to Prime right now.

The annual event will last a total of two days this year, running from the 11th to the 12th of July. This will give you plenty of time to scout out any expensive items you have had your eye on, with discounts not just being limited to Amazon’s own products.

While you could technically wait until tomorrow to sign up for Prime, we wouldn’t recommend it. If you do leave it to tomorrow then you may run the risk of missing out on some of the better deals that are likely to sell out early on in the day.

Amazon Prime comes with myriad benefits, most notably free unlimited one-day and same-day delivery on millions of selected items, meaning that you won’t have to wait very long for your discounted new tech to arrive at your home.

Plus, after the sale is done you’ll still be able to make use of all of the features that Prime comes with and then cancel the membership before the month is out to make sure that you don’t get charged a penny.