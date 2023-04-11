 large image

PS5 Deal: Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart now under £30

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, one of the best games for showcasing the next-gen abilities of the PS5, has been hit with a huge price cut at Currys.

Currys has the PS5 title Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart available for just £29.99 right now. That’s pretty impressive, giving you one of the top PS5 launch titles for half price. This is disc rather than digital, so bear that in mind – you’ll need a PS5 with a disc tray.

The game was highly praised in our 4.5-star review and received a top gaming accolade at the 2021 Trusted Reviews Awards – Best PlayStation game. Given the price of games has sky-rocketed to around £70 in many cases, this is well worth your consideration if you want a big and exciting AAA experience but want something a bit less wallet-draining.

What makes the latest game in the Ratchet and Clank series so good, according to our reviewer, is its exhilarating combination of combat – powered by a range of wild weapons – alongside new and innovative puzzling. It’s a Ratchet and Clank game so there is, of course, plenty of platforming, with this title taking full advantage of the capabilities of the PS5. You’ll hurtle through different worlds as you dodge, duck, dip and dive around a plethora of obstacles.

Save 50% on Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Save 50% on Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Currys has cut the price of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart in half.

  • Currys
  • Save 50%
  • £29.99
View Deal

There’s so much fun to be had with the gameplay but it’s undeniable just how good Rift Apart looks. 4K and raytracing capabilities add up to a dazzling presentation. Your favourite platforming duo – sorry, Mario and Luigi – have never looked so good.

It’s a complete gaming package that’s a must-play for PS5 owners scouring for titles which really make use of the new hardware. Even better, it’s down to £29.99, adding up to a massive 50% off. Currys has outdone itself with this cut-price gaming deal.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

