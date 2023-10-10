Prime Deal: There’s never been a better time to buy the Fire TV Cube

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

It wouldn’t be a Prime Day sales extravaganza if Amazon weren’t discounting its Fire TV and Echo products. If you’ve been on the fence about getting the new Fire TV Cube, this reduction may tempt you into pressing that buy button.

The Fire TV Cube has been reduced from its RRP of £139 to £109, which was the original price of the previous Cube streamer.

To get this reduction though, you’ll need to be a Prime member, which means signing up to the service here.

This is the most affordable price we’ve seen the premier Fire TV streamer at since it went on sale in 2022. Previous sales events have seen it fall to £119, so this discount trumps that by £10.

It’s one of the best video streamers on the market in our opinion. It’s the one to get if you’re a ‘proper’ cinema enthusiast as it can connect your equipment together either through its HDMI input, IR receiver, or through Alexa control via your TV, so you wrangle all your equipment under one Alexa-shaped roof.

The HDMI input is the first of its kind on any video streamer, and with its support for auto low latency mode, you could plug your game console into the Fire TV Cube and benefit from low lag performance.

Picture and audio, serving up a detailed and colourful performance (depending on your TV); as well as clear and spacious performance with soundtracks. Navigation is swift, Alexa integration is seamless, and we’ve had no Wi-Fi buffering issues with steams quick to get up to speed and rarely stuttering.

If you’re already in the Amazon ecosystem and want a Fire TV streamer with all the bells and whistles, the Fire TV Cube is the model to get. It’s a versatile performer, and at this lower price, there really hasn’t been a better time to invest in the Fire TV Cube streamer.

