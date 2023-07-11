Amazon Prime day is here! Check out the latest deals

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Prime Day offer: 5-star Sony earbuds now cheaper than ever

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Have you been looking at the Sony WF-1000XM4 and holding out for a super deal? Well one has come you with this sizeable reduction on Sony’s flagship true wireless.

Initially launched at £250, the WF-1000XM4 fell in price to around £200 and with this Prime Day deal they’ve dropped even further. You can get these smashing earbuds for just £149.

The ANC performance is one of the most impressive we’ve encountered from a true wireless earbud. They’re able to block most noises that try to disrupt your music sessions, as well feature a transparency mode that allows the user to be aware of their surroundings.

Prime Day offer: 5-star Sony earbuds now cheaper than ever

Prime Day offer: 5-star Sony earbuds now cheaper than ever

The WF-1000XM4 have been hovering around £200 mark and with this Prime Day deal they’ve dropped even further. You can get these smashing earbuds for just £149.

  • Amazon UK
  • now £149
View Deal

Battery life is around 8 hours with ANC on and 24 if the charging case is included. The wireless performance is an area we found solid when we tested them, with only few dropouts encountered, and for those with Android smartphones there is support for LDAC, which allows the user playback higher quality tracks from the likes of Tidal.

Like the WH-1000XM4, the true wireless model shares a common rich, but detailed performance. The tonal balance is very good with refined highs and well-pitched bass performance, while the midrange is both detailed and rich. We haven’t heard a true wireless that sounds better than the WF-1000XM4 since it launched.

And like the over-ear model, they share a number of smart features such as the Speak to Chat that pauses audio when you’re speaking, Adaptive ANC that can switch its performance depending on where you are, and integrated voice assistances, with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant available.

There’s a reason why the Sony WF-1000XM4 have occupied a high spot in our best buy lists since their launch. Whether it’s audio, feature set or noise-cancellation, the WF-1000XM4 score highly across the board. These are of the best premium wireless earbuds back at one of the lowest prices they’ve been at. Now’s a great time to snap them up.

Today’s Best Prime Day deals:

You might like…

Prime Day Roomba bargain means its time to put the vacuum away

Prime Day Roomba bargain means its time to put the vacuum away

Chris Smith 37 seconds ago
The Fire TV Stick 4K is a bargain buy in this Prime Day price crash

The Fire TV Stick 4K is a bargain buy in this Prime Day price crash

Chris Smith 35 mins ago
The Galaxy Watch 5 has plumetted in the Prime Day sale

The Galaxy Watch 5 has plumetted in the Prime Day sale

Chris Smith 57 mins ago
Prime Day’s big iPad Mini deal is here

Prime Day’s big iPad Mini deal is here

Chris Smith 1 hour ago
Best Prime Day Camera Deals: Our favourite camera discounts so far

Best Prime Day Camera Deals: Our favourite camera discounts so far

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
Best Prime Day Apple Deals: Top discounts on AirPods, iPads and more

Best Prime Day Apple Deals: Top discounts on AirPods, iPads and more

Adam Speight 3 hours ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.