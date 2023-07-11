Have you been looking at the Sony WF-1000XM4 and holding out for a super deal? Well one has come you with this sizeable reduction on Sony’s flagship true wireless.

Initially launched at £250, the WF-1000XM4 fell in price to around £200 and with this Prime Day deal they’ve dropped even further. You can get these smashing earbuds for just £149.

The ANC performance is one of the most impressive we’ve encountered from a true wireless earbud. They’re able to block most noises that try to disrupt your music sessions, as well feature a transparency mode that allows the user to be aware of their surroundings.

Prime Day offer: 5-star Sony earbuds now cheaper than ever The WF-1000XM4 have been hovering around £200 mark and with this Prime Day deal they’ve dropped even further. You can get these smashing earbuds for just £149. Amazon UK

now £149 View Deal

Battery life is around 8 hours with ANC on and 24 if the charging case is included. The wireless performance is an area we found solid when we tested them, with only few dropouts encountered, and for those with Android smartphones there is support for LDAC, which allows the user playback higher quality tracks from the likes of Tidal.

Like the WH-1000XM4, the true wireless model shares a common rich, but detailed performance. The tonal balance is very good with refined highs and well-pitched bass performance, while the midrange is both detailed and rich. We haven’t heard a true wireless that sounds better than the WF-1000XM4 since it launched.

And like the over-ear model, they share a number of smart features such as the Speak to Chat that pauses audio when you’re speaking, Adaptive ANC that can switch its performance depending on where you are, and integrated voice assistances, with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant available.

There’s a reason why the Sony WF-1000XM4 have occupied a high spot in our best buy lists since their launch. Whether it’s audio, feature set or noise-cancellation, the WF-1000XM4 score highly across the board. These are of the best premium wireless earbuds back at one of the lowest prices they’ve been at. Now’s a great time to snap them up.

Today’s Best Prime Day deals: