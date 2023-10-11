Prime Day Deal: Amazon just dropped a winner for PC gamers

Amazon Prime deals typically see a bunch of offers on gadgets but there aren’t always juicy offers on games. Thankfully, for this event, Amazon has obliged, offering up the Dead Space remake (PC) for under £50, down 40%.

There’s a bit of a catch though, that you may have already guessed. To get this deal you do need to be an Amazon Prime member. If you’re interested, it’s pretty easy to sign up, which you can do right here.

The spine-chilling Dead Space remake can be picked up for £29.99 right now, was £49.99.

Was £49.99

Now £29.99 View Deal

The Dead Space remake, created by Motive and Electronic Arts, brings you back to the USG Ishimura for a modern and rejuvenated experience. The graphics have been beefed up to make those moments where your hairs stand on end even more nail-biting. In a similar vein, you’ll find boosted atmospheric audio and all-round improvements to gameplay as well.

It remains familiar though, with improvisation still at the heart of Dead Space’s combat. You’ll have to equip Isaac with cobbled-together, but effective, engineering tools to take down your enemies. With this game, you’ll have the opportunity to relive the gameplay that defined the genre of survival horror but with contemporary touches. As you explore the eerie corridors of the USG Ishimura, you’ll be greeted with wondrously detailed visuals to enrich your experience, even if that might not help to aid your nerves.

It’s an offer not to be ignored for PC gaming enthusiasts. As a refresher, that’s the PC version of the Dead Space remake coming in at £29.99, a pleasing £20 off.

