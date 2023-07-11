Prime Day Bargain: The iPad deal you’ve been waiting for is here

Apple tech has, in the past, tended to only get marginal reductions on big shopping days. That’s changed slightly recently and there are plenty of hefty Apple deals this Prime Day – just check out this saving on the iPad 10.2-inch.

As part of its annual Prime Day sale, Amazon is offering the 2021 iPad with a 10.2-inch display for £299. That’s a 19% saving off the price you’d pay if you walked into an Apple Store or a £20 saving off the previous price on Amazon.

As with all these deals, you do need to be a Prime subscriber to benefit from this price drop. Here’s our guide on how to sign up for Amazon Prime. If this deal isn’t for you, we’ve rounded up a load of the best Prime Day deals in one place to make picking the best available as easy as possible.

This deal is for the base iPad with a 10.2-inch screen and is often referred to as the iPad 9 or iPad 9th generation. It was originally released in 2021 but is still sold and very much supported by Apple. If you’re after a budget iPad for browsing, light gaming, watching Netflix and the like then this is a great choice.

In terms of specs, this iPad is powered by the very capable A13 Bionic chip and there’s 64GB storage for your content – be it movies, games or photos. Elsewhere, there’s an 8MP camera on the back and a 12MP one on the front for FaceTime, Zoom calls and selfies.

The stereo speakers sound good, there’s a Touch ID sensor for authentication and Apple Pay and a sharp Retina sharp. It also works with the first-gen Apple Pencil, so you can draw and doodle on the screen with ease.

All in all, for £299 this is a good tablet and one of the easiest iPads to recommend this Prime Day.

