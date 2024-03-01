PlayStation Portal stock checker: Where to buy the PlayStation Portal

The PlayStation Portal took the world by storm when it launched last year, offering PS5 owners the chance to play their favourite games on a handheld device.

While the PlayStation Portal does require a constant Wi-Fi connection in order to stream games from the PS5 console – and so it can’t be used beyond the front door like a Nintendo Switch – it seems that fans have still been enamoured with the portable.

Since it launched back in November 2023, the PlayStation Portal has been constantly running out of stock due to high demand. That makes getting your hand on the portable an extremely difficult task.

If you’re yet to secure your own PlayStation Portal, then we’re here to help. We’ve created this article to keep you up to date with the stock status of the PlayStation Portal in all the major retailers. We’ll be updating this guide frequently so you don’t have to worry about missing out on the next wave.

Where to buy the PlayStation Portal in the UK

We’ve rounded up all of the biggest UK retailers that will stock the PlayStation Portal, and listed them below. We’ll be updating this article as soon as the stock status changes for each retailer.

Unfortunately, it looks like the PlayStation Portal is sold out everywhere in the UK right now, so you’ll need to wait a little longer.

Where to buy the PlayStation Portal in the US

We’ve also made sure to show the stock status of US retailers, so our friends on the other side of the Atlantic don’t miss out.

It’s positive news for Americans, as it looks like there’s currently PlayStation Portal stock available, albeit only at Walmart. So if you want to bag yourself a PlayStation Portal in the US, make sure to act fast.