Pixel Watch is now a budget wearable with this John Lewis deal

John Lewis is offering a brilliant deal on the Pixel Watch, which essentially turns it into a budget wearable.

The beloved UK retailer is currently selling the original Pixel Watch at £199, which is already £140 cheaper than the launch price.

Sign up for a free My John Lewis membership and apply the PIXEL62 code at checkout, however, and that price drops further to £137. That’s a bargain for a wearable that looks and handles a lot like the Pixel Watch 2, which is currently selling for £349.

We awarded the original Pixel Watch a 3.5 star review at the time, calling it “a very good showcase for a pure, more likeable version of Wear OS”, and praising its crisp display and Fitbit integration, which includes sleep tracking.

Fitbit will also handle things like daily step counting, and it also makes use of the Pixel Watch’s ECG sensor to detect atrial fibrillation.

We found that the Pixel Watch was largely on point with its step counting capabilities, as well as its heart rate monitoring, which is always reassuring to see.

This really is a sleek-looking smartwatch too, with a nicely rounded 41mm body that will suit even the daintiest of wrists.

All in all, the Pixel Watch remains a sleek and viable smartwatch for Android users. At this price, it’s a total giveaway.