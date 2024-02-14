Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Pixel Watch 2 just swooped to its lowest price ever

The Google Pixel Watch 2 has just hit is lowest price yet over on Amazon.

You can currently pick the Pixel Watch 2 up for just £270, which represents a 23% saving on its £349 RRP. Given that the Pixel Watch 2 only came to market in October, that’s a bit of a steal.

Especially when. you consider how accomplished it is. We awarded the Pixel Watch 2 a positive 4-star review at the time of its launch, concluding that it was “an improvement over last year’s original in pretty much every way, with the battery life now making it through a full day and new elements like heart rate tracking performing very strongly.”

It’s now one of the best smartwatch options on the market for Android users, with a comfortable and classy design and super-clean software marking it apart from some of its key rivals.

Going back to that point about the Pixel Watch 2’s design for a second, it’s easily the best smartwatch option for those with smaller wrists. With a 41mm case size and a rounded pebble-like body, it’s very easy to wear all day and night, should you wish to.

The Watch 2’s 1.2-inch AMOLED display continues to be a compact delight, with a cranked up peak brightness of 1,000 nits.

Fitness fanatics will dig the fact that Google has acquired Fitbit and implemented that popular service’s software ecosystem into the Wear 2. It’s got all the metrics most people will need.

The Google Pixel Watch remains a compelling option at full price. With almost a quarter of that price knocked off, it’s a major contender for anyone shopping for a new Android smartwatch.

