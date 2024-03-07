Pixel Watch 2 is finally cheaper than the Galaxy Watch 6

The Pixel Watch 2 has finally undercut its main Android rival, the Galaxy Watch 6, with a John Lewis code making it cheaper.

We like the Pixel Watch 2 and the Galaxy Watch 2 a lot, having awarded them the same 4-star score in their respective reviews. However, one noteworthy advantage the Samsung smartwatch has always had over Google’s latest is a cheaper RRP.

That’s no longer an issue for the Pixel Watch 2 with this John Lewis deal. Using the code PIXEL87 at checkout will chop £87 off the price, bringing it down to just £262.

Save £87 on the Google Pixel Watch 2 The Google Pixel Watch 2 is available with a huge £87 discount on John Lewis right now, if you sign up to My John Lewis member and use the PIXEL87 code at checkout. John Lewis

Save £87

Now £262 with code PIXEL87 View Deal

Note that you’ll need to be a My John Lewis member in order to take advantage of this offer, but it’s free to sign up.

In doing so, you’ll be getting one of the best WearOS smartwatches on the market. We praised the Pixel Watch 2 for its key battery life improvements, which mean that it can be used all day without fear of it running out of juice.

We also appreciate its accurate heart rate monitoring accuracy, while Google’s smartwatch design is some of the sleekest around. It’s perfect for those with skinny wrists, in particular, with a 41mm pebble-like body that almost disappears on the wrist.

“Google has brought the Pixel Watch up to par with its Wear OS rivals like the Galaxy Watch 6 and the TicWatch Pro 5”, we concluded. As part of this John Lewis offer, with a whopping £87 discount, it might just have edged ahead.