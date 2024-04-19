Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Pixel 8 Pro is at the price it should have been at launch

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is a superb phone, but there’s no doubt that, at £999, it’s a little pricey – especially when you consider that the older Pixel 7 Pro cost just £849 at launch. 

Well, it looks like mobile retailer VOXI is here to remedy that problem with a particularly tempting deal on the top-end Pixel, bringing it down to the price it really should’ve been when it launched last October. 

More specifically, VOXI is currently offering the 128GB Google Pixel 8 Pro in either the Bay, Porcelain or Obsidian finish for just £784.80, complete with free next-day delivery in the UK. That’s a hefty £214.20 discount compared to its regular £999 RRP, making it one of the most tempting deals on the top-end Pixel to date. 

In fact, this is the cheapest Pixel 8 Pro has been since its launch in October 2023. If you’re tempted by Team Google’s high-end experience, there has never been a better time to invest.

Recommended

Google's most interesting phone yet

Pros

  • The bright, flat screen is stunning
  • Often incredible camera performance across all sensors and lenses
  • AI features offer unique software tricks
  • 7 years of updates

Cons

  • Uncomfortable to hold
  • Temperature sensor is pointless
  • Performance not as strong as similarly priced phones
  • Notable price increase over 7 Pro

It also helps that the Google Pixel 8 Pro is a superb phone that we can wholeheartedly recommend to most consumers, especially those who put a premium on camera performance, with some of the best results from any phone on the market at the moment. 

It offers a range of AI-powered shooting and editing features, from Super Res Zoom to the new Best Take feature that can merge multiple shots into one image to make sure everyone in a photo is looking at the camera and smiling – harder than it sounds when taking photos of big groups! 

In terms of overall photo quality, the Pixel 8 Pro can compete with the best around, including both the iPhone 15 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, but it doesn’t stop with great camera performance.

The Pixel 8 Pro offers a stock approach to Android 14, meaning you’re experiencing Android just how Google intended, and uses the Tensor G3 chipset to power meaningful AI features like an always-listening song recognition feature that lists songs you hear on your daily travels for future reference.

There’s also solid battery life from this year’s model, and the 6.7-inch Super Actua display is both bright and impressively detailed, making it a solid option for both TikTok doom scrolling and mobile gaming.

The AI focus of the Tensor G3 chipset means it’s not quite as powerful as competing flagship smartphones, particularly those in early 2024, but you won’t notice a difference in everyday use. We didn’t, anyway.

