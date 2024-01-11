Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Pixel 8 just fell to the price it always should have been

Thomas Deehan
Deputy Editor

The Pixel 8 had a hefty £100 price increase over its predecessor at launch but thanks to Amazon, that uptick is almost entirely gone.

If you head over to the online retailer right now, you’ll spot the Pixel 8 going for just £604.99 – a massive decrease over the original £699 asking price.

As great as the Pixel 8 is, one of the biggest issues we had with the phone is that it cost far more than the £599 going rate of the Pixel 7 which, at that price, gave Google the upper hand against its key competitors at the time, notably the iPhone 14.

Flash forward to the Pixel 8’s launch and the phone wasn’t too far off the £799 going rate of the iPhone 15, at which point, it became less of a home-run recommendation. However, while this offer is available, Google’s latest handset is back to being a properly affordable phone and one that’s well worth upgrading to.

Ever since Google’s line-up of smartphones underwent a radical change in design with the Pixel 6, the Pixel phones have gone from strength to strength and now, in the Pixel 8, there aren’t a lot of devices that can match the vast feature-set on offer.

Starting with the highlight of the Pixel 8, this phone can pump out some breathtakingly stunning shots. The 50MP main sensor and the 12MP ultra-wide, in conjunction with Google’s mind-bending computational processing, are a tour de force.

In his 4.5-star review for the phone, Mobiles Editor Lewis Painter detailed: “the Pixel 8 is capable of taking some truly stunning photos. Images in well-lit conditions are punchy while not looking overprocessed like some rivals, with plenty of detail and impressively accurate colours. That’s especially true of skin tones, with the Pixel 8 delivering some of the most true-to-life skin tones of any phone I’ve tested this year.”

Photography is just one area where the Pixel 8 excels however – because of Google’s clean-take on Android and the accompanying Tensor G2 chipset inside the phone, the Pixel 8 offers as close of an experience to iOS as you’ll find in camp Android, making it a joy to use.

Plus there are plenty of great quality of life features like Call Screening, which allows the Google Assistant to answer calls for you and show you a transcription of the conversation in real time to let you know who’s calling.

For these reasons and more, the Pixel 8 is a great phone and if you’re looking to upgrade to a newer Android handset then you’ll be very pleased with what’s on offer here, particularly whilst it’s heavily discounted.

