Pixel 7a just destroyed the competition with its most affordable deal yet

The Pixel 7a has been making most of the mid-range competition look rather foolish since its launch earlier in the year, and this affordable deal is only going to pile more pressure on.

Fonehouse is offering Google’s affordable wonder on a 24 month contract, with 100GB of data, for just £19.95 a month. You don’t even need to pay an up front fee for the privilege.

Here’s the trick: you need to hit the ‘TM’ tab next to the Three and Vodafone logos in order to see and claim the deal. That’s because the contract is with Talkmobile, which is Vodafone’s value-focused mobile virtual network operator (MVNO).

Needless to say, we like the Pixel 7a an awful lot. We awarded it a very healthy 4.5-star review at the time of its launch in May, and we’ve seen nothing since to make us reappraise that view.

“Google’s mid-range series of smartphones has never been this good,” we said in our final verdict.

For a very low price you’re getting an excellent camera that will take good pictures in virtually all lighting conditions. You’re also getting Google’s smart, uncluttered software, strong performance from a flagship processor, and a neat and tidy design.

Google has even managed to add wireless charging to the Pixel 7a, which isn’t something you always expect to see in a mid-range phone.

When it comes to bangs for your bucks, the Google Pixel 7a was already near the very top of the tree. As part of this affordable deal, the Pixel 7a stands alone in a field of one for sheer value.