Pixel 7 Pro Price Crash: There’s never been a better time to upgrade

The latest high-end Pixel phone from Google is at one of its lowest prices yet, making this an exceptional value-for-money offer. 

Right now you can pick up the Pixel 7 Pro in its white ‘Snow’ variant for just £672, saving you a whopping £177 off the original price. 

In an era of top-of-the-range smartphones often surpassing the £1,000 price tag, Google has offered a breath of fresh air with their Pixel 7 Pro. This device has some of the very best features on the market, from the software experience to the camera, which is why it’s such a bargain at just £672. 

A Pixel 7 Pro handset for below £700

Save £177 on what we consider the best software experience in the smartphone world today, courtesy of Google’s Amazon store.

One of the Pixel ranges’ most steadfast features has been in giving its users the very best Android experience money can buy. Google’s own operating system is used by many different manufacturers, but none of them can offer an Android UI as refined, clean and downright pleasant to use as Google itself. This can be found everywhere from the very helpful AI-powered features for processing voice recordings, to the camera software which is widely seen as being among the very best on a smartphone.

It’s not just the software of the camera that makes it so good either – the Pixel 7 Pro boasts a 50MP wide camera, alongside two more sensor for telephoto and ultrawide photography, plus a 10MP selfie camera, all of which combine to bring some impressive versatility to the table, so you’ll never be left struggling in any given scene. As an example, some of the low-light scenery shots that our Editor Max Parker was able to capture in testing were really jaw-dropping. 

As far as we’re concerned, the Pixel 7 Pro was one of the best value-for-money prospects on the market even at its RRP, thanks to top-of-the line software being combined with powerful internal components. Being able to grab one SIM-free for just £672, with complete freedom over your mobile network plan thereafter, is an absolute steal that’s well worth considering as your next upgrade.

